18-Nov-2026 12:50 PM
Middle East Airlines receives first A321XLR
Middle East Airlines received (17-Nov-2026) its first A321XLR on 17-Nov-2026. The aircraft is configured with 22 business and 138 economy class seats. Middle East Airlines has four additional A321XLRs on order. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Middle East Airlines chairman Mohamad El-Hout previously said the airline planned to receive its first of five A321XLRs in 2026, after deliveries originally slipped from 2023/24.1 Middle East Airlines was an early A321XLR customer, signing a firm order for four aircraft as an A320neo-family conversion, with deliveries initially slated to start in 2020.2 Middle East Airlines also selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power four A321XLRs.3