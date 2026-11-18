Middle East Airlines chairman Mohamad El-Hout previously said the airline planned to receive its first of five A321XLRs in 2026, after deliveries originally slipped from 2023/24.1 Middle East Airlines was an early A321XLR customer, signing a firm order for four aircraft as an A320neo-family conversion, with deliveries initially slated to start in 2020.2 Middle East Airlines also selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power four A321XLRs.3