30-Aug-2019 9:06 AM

Mexico pays out USD3.7bn to cancel 692 contracts for the construction of NMCIA

Mexico Communications and Transports Secretariat (Mexico SCT) announced (28-Aug-2019) the termination of 692 contracts originally awarded related to the construction of New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA). The contracted deal values totalled MXN189.6 billion (USD9.4 billion) and the Government has paid MXN75.2 billion (USD3.7 billion) in cancellation compensations. [more - original PR - Spanish]

