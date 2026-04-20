Mexico AFAC temporarily suspends Magnicharters AOC
Mexico's Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation confirmed (14-Apr-2026) the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) temporarily suspended Magnicharters' air operator's certificate (AOC) after the carrier ceased services for a two week period from 11-Apr-2026. The Ministry said: "The identified lack of financial capacity was deemed to pose a risk to operational safety". It stated: "The company will also be given a period of time to submit a plan that addresses the findings and ensures compliance with the necessary conditions to operate safely", adding: "If the required solvency is not demonstrated, the concession title and the AOC will be definitively revoked, which would imply the permanent cessation of its commercial operations". [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Mexico’s Government announced ICAO planned an operational audit of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency between 14-Feb-2024 and 27-Feb-2024 and 06-Mar-2024 and 14-Mar-2024, covering areas including airworthiness, safety oversight and aircraft operations1. Magnicharters reportedly held an MXN83.3 million debt with Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares relating to fuel supply services2. Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency previously suspended Aeromar from operating three ATR 72-600s due to outstanding debts with lessor Export Development Canada3, before Aeromar later announced the definitive cessation of operations effective 15-Feb-2023, citing financial problems4.