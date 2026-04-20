    Loading
    20-Apr-2026 12:28 PM

    Mexico AFAC temporarily suspends Magnicharters AOC

    Mexico's Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation confirmed (14-Apr-2026) the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) temporarily suspended Magnicharters' air operator's certificate (AOC) after the carrier ceased services for a two week period from 11-Apr-2026. The Ministry said: "The identified lack of financial capacity was deemed to pose a risk to operational safety". It stated: "The company will also be given a period of time to submit a plan that addresses the findings and ensures compliance with the necessary conditions to operate safely", adding: "If the required solvency is not demonstrated, the concession title and the AOC will be definitively revoked, which would imply the permanent cessation of its commercial operations". [more - original PR - Spanish]

    Background ✨

    Mexico’s Government announced ICAO planned an operational audit of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency between 14-Feb-2024 and 27-Feb-2024 and 06-Mar-2024 and 14-Mar-2024, covering areas including airworthiness, safety oversight and aircraft operations1. Magnicharters reportedly held an MXN83.3 million debt with Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares relating to fuel supply services2. Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency previously suspended Aeromar from operating three ATR 72-600s due to outstanding debts with lessor Export Development Canada3, before Aeromar later announced the definitive cessation of operations effective 15-Feb-2023, citing financial problems4.

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More