Mesa Air Group records 'sharp increase' in block hours during Q3FY2021

Mesa Air Group chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein stated (09-Aug-2021) the carrier had a "strong" Q3FY2021 as a result of a rebound in air traffic that led to a "sharp increase in block hours" compared to Q3FY2020 and Q2FY2021. Mr Ornstein said: "While travel demand remains below pre-pandemic levels and supply chain disruptions have compounded the challenges we face in the current environment, we continue to press forward". [more - original PR]