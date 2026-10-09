Menzies Aviation launches aviation training programme for refugees in Uganda
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Background ✨
Uganda Airlines indicated it planned to develop maintenance and ground handling services to reduce costs, while also seeking government and industry support during network development.1 Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki said it aimed to commence domestic services on select routes in FY2026, considering Arua, Gulu and Kasese to provide domestic-international connections via Entebbe.2 Menzies Aviation previously introduced electric ground handling equipment at Entebbe on 04-Aug-2023 and said it invested more than USD1 million in 2023.3