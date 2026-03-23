Melbourne Tullamarine Airport welcomes Indonesia AirAsia service from Bali

CAPA News Briefs CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector. Request More Information Complete the following to request more information. Name: Email: Phone Number: Job Title: [select a job title] Accounting, auditing Airline route/network strategy, planning Business development, sales & marketing Consultant Customer service Educators Engineering (management, technical design, R&D) Environmental, sustainability Executive leadership, C-Suite Finance, broker, leasing Flight operations Human resources Journalist/Freelance Legal/compliance Librarians & information providers Logistics, supply chain Maintenance & ground support Media, communications, PR Other Program management Purchasing & procurement Retiree/Enthusiast Students Technology Provider Training Company: Industry Sector: [select a sector] Country/Territory: [select a country/territory] I have read and agree to CAPA's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions. Learn about and receive invites to our upcoming global aviation and corporate travel events. Submit

Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members

Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.

It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.

Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.