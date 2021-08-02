Melbourne Tullamarine Airport Terminal 3 transformation underway

Melbourne Tullamarine Airport stated (02-Aug-2021) its Terminal 3 transformation is underway, as the airport prepares to welcome more travellers. The Terminal 3 redevelopment will occur in stages over the next 12 months and under the reconfiguration, domestic travellers will have more leisure time inside restaurants and retailers before boarding their services. The main security screening area will relocate to Terminal 4, enabling travellers to keep laptops in bags while being processed, utilising of the airport's latest smart security technology. Passengers will also experience greater connectivity between domestic terminals due to a new departures level indoor walkway linking Terminals 3 and 4. In addition, a more streamlined exit point in arrivals will intuitively guide guests to outdoor transport options. The airport is also investing in its bathroom facilities and T3 is the first Terminal to benefit from the upgrade. The new parent rooms, located close to Gates 1 and 2, featuring interactive full-length walls. Over the next 12 months, several new Melbourne dining venues and stores will open inside T3. The Terminal 3 upgrade is a continuation of recent efforts to modernise the airport, and is an investment of approximately AUD30 million (USD22 million). Works are expected to be complete by mid 2022. [more - original PR]