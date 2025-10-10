Melbourne Tullamarine Airport reports economic impact of USD14.4bn in FY2025
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport highlighted (08-Oct-2025) research from economic advisory firm ConnellGriffin, which found the airport contributed nearly AUD22 billion (USD14.4 billion) in direct and indirect gross value added during FY2025. The airport supported approximately 239,000 direct and indirect jobs and accounted for nearly 1% of Australia's GDP. The research also found one daily international service is worth AUD190 million (USD124.6 million) to the Victorian economy p/a. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport experienced record international passenger volumes and sustained growth in recent months, driven by increased airline capacity and strong demand, while domestic traffic remained stable. The airport has been collaborating with airlines on plans for expanding its international terminal and constructing a third runway to meet future demand and support Victoria’s growing population1 2 3.