Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Sep-2019 11:33 AM

Mastercard: International travellers made 342.2m trips to the Asia Pacific in 2018

Mastercard, via its Asia Pacific Destinations Index, reported (04-Sep-2019) international travellers made 342.2 million business and leisure trips to the Asia Pacific region in 2018, up from 159.1 million in 2009. Growth averaged 8.9% p/a over the nine year period. During the same period, travel spending in Asia Pacific increased from USD117.6 billion to USD281.1 billion, equating to a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More