Marubeni takes full ownership of DASI

Marubeni previously took a 50% stake in DASI via Marubeni Aviation Parts Trading, with plans to combine DASI’s aircraft inventory solutions with Magellan Aviation Group’s aftermarket capabilities, and Fortress Investment Group exiting after six years1. DASI also signed a three-year distribution agreement with BAE Systems covering over 3000 commercial aircraft electronics part numbers for Boeing and Airbus platforms2. Mesa Airlines later agreed with DASI for fleet transition support, with DASI acquiring Mesa’s CRJ700/CRJ900 spare parts inventories3.