Marubeni takes full ownership of DASI
Marubeni Corporation acquired (03-Apr-2026) an additional 50% equity interest in DASI, through its wholly owned aviation aftermarket and asset trading holding company Marubeni Aviation Asset Investment, making DASI a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni. DASI is a distributor of aviation aftermarket parts with more than 3500 customers worldwide. Marubeni will pursue synergies between DASI and its wholly owned subsidiary Magellan Aviation Group, which specialises in the acquisition, teardown and distribution of used serviceable material from aircraft and engines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Marubeni previously took a 50% stake in DASI via Marubeni Aviation Parts Trading, with plans to combine DASI’s aircraft inventory solutions with Magellan Aviation Group’s aftermarket capabilities, and Fortress Investment Group exiting after six years1. DASI also signed a three-year distribution agreement with BAE Systems covering over 3000 commercial aircraft electronics part numbers for Boeing and Airbus platforms2. Mesa Airlines later agreed with DASI for fleet transition support, with DASI acquiring Mesa’s CRJ700/CRJ900 spare parts inventories3.