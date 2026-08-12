12-Aug-2026 12:41 PM
Malta International Airport reports 1.2m pax in Jul-2026
Malta International Airport reported (11-Aug-2026) 1.2 million passengers for Jul-2026, with Italy ranking as the most popular market with a 20% share. Poland was the second most popular market, with passenger numbers increasing by approximately 50% year-on-year, followed by Germany and France. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Malta International Airport reported 5.2 million passengers in 1H2026, up 15.6% year-on-year, with the UK holding nearly 20% market share while Italy and Poland grew 8.5% and 52.4%, respectively1. The airport handled 1.08 million passengers in May-2026 (+16.5% year-on-year) and 1.02 million in Apr-2026, when aircraft movements rose 13.2%2 3.