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    12-Aug-2026 12:41 PM

    Malta International Airport reports 1.2m pax in Jul-2026

    Malta International Airport reported (11-Aug-2026) 1.2 million passengers for Jul-2026, with Italy ranking as the most popular market with a 20% share. Poland was the second most popular market, with passenger numbers increasing by approximately 50% year-on-year, followed by Germany and France. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Malta International Airport reported 5.2 million passengers in 1H2026, up 15.6% year-on-year, with the UK holding nearly 20% market share while Italy and Poland grew 8.5% and 52.4%, respectively1. The airport handled 1.08 million passengers in May-2026 (+16.5% year-on-year) and 1.02 million in Apr-2026, when aircraft movements rose 13.2%2 3.

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