22-Feb-2018 1:54 PM
Malta International Airport EBITDA up 21.5% in 2017
Malta International Airport reported (21-Feb-2018) the following financial results for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: EUR82.4 million, +12.9% year-on-year;
- Aviation revenue: EUR59 million, +14.6%;
- Non-aviation revenue: EUR23.4 million, +8.3%;
- EBITDA: EUR48.6 million, +21.5%;
- Net profit: EUR24.2 million, +15.1%;
- Capital expenditure: EUR14.0 million, +95.8%;
- Total assets: EUR182.9 million;
- Cash and short term deposits: EUR38.4 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR87.1 million. [more - original PR]