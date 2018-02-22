Loading
Malta International Airport EBITDA up 21.5% in 2017

Malta International Airport reported (21-Feb-2018) the following financial results for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Revenue: EUR82.4 million, +12.9% year-on-year;
    • Aviation revenue: EUR59 million, +14.6%;
    • Non-aviation revenue: EUR23.4 million, +8.3%;
  • EBITDA: EUR48.6 million, +21.5%;
  • Net profit: EUR24.2 million, +15.1%;
  • Capital expenditure: EUR14.0 million, +95.8%;
  • Total assets: EUR182.9 million;
  • Cash and short term deposits: EUR38.4 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR87.1 million. [more - original PR]

