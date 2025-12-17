17-Dec-2025 10:46 AM
Malaysia Aviation Group aiming to operate 116 aircraft by 2035
Malaysia Aviation Group announced (15-Dec-2025) the following highlights from its long term business plan for 2026 to 2030:
- Capacity expansion by over 50% at an average annual growth rate of 8.5%;
- Continued fleet renewal, including investment in 40 A330neos, 43 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 12 737 MAX 10s, supporting a plan to operate a modern mainline fleet of 116 aircraft by 2035;
- Develop partnerships to extend its global reach;
- Develop talent and technical expertise through structured upskilling;
- Strengthen financial resilience by growing third party businesses beyond the airline business, supported by expanded cargo capabilities, end-to-end inflight catering capability and greater synergies. [more - original PR]