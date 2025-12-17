Loading
17-Dec-2025 10:46 AM

Malaysia Aviation Group aiming to operate 116 aircraft by 2035

Malaysia Aviation Group announced (15-Dec-2025) the following highlights from its long term business plan for 2026 to 2030:

  • Capacity expansion by over 50% at an average annual growth rate of 8.5%;
  • Continued fleet renewal, including investment in 40 A330neos, 43 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 12 737 MAX 10s, supporting a plan to operate a modern mainline fleet of 116 aircraft by 2035;
  • Develop partnerships to extend its global reach;
  • Develop talent and technical expertise through structured upskilling;
  • Strengthen financial resilience by growing third party businesses beyond the airline business, supported by expanded cargo capabilities, end-to-end inflight catering capability and greater synergies. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More