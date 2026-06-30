Malaysia Airports announces multiple airport improvements

Malaysia Airports previously introduced a kerbside Vehicle Access Management System at KLIA and refurbished Terminal two boarding lounges into open-concept spaces.1 It also reported the Aerotrain resumed 24-hour operations after scheduled maintenance works.2 Malaysia Airports acting CEO Mohamed bin Rastam Shahrom said Aerotrain and baggage handling system replacements were underway, alongside more biometric self check-in and self bag-drop, while fourteen immigration counters were added to ease congestion.3