30-Jun-2026 11:43 AM
Malaysia Airports announces multiple airport improvements
Malaysia Airports announced (29-Jun-2026) the following improvements across its airport network:
- At Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the Aerotrain has resumed full 24 hour operations following the completion of a comprehensive action plan. The Vehicle Access Management System has improved kerbside traffic management and safety, achieving over 99% compliance with the 10 minute stay limit;
- Passenger processing has improved through the proof-of-concept for centralised security screening at KLIA terminal 2, doubling screening throughput to 500 passengers per hour. At KLIA Terminal 1, the call-to-gate concept now displays boarding gate information closer to departure, reducing crowding at boarding gates. Passenger flow has also improved through predictive passenger forecasting and closer collaboration with border agencies to enhance immigration queue management. A Green Lane was introduced for arriving passengers at Terminal 1 in Jan-2026, while the mandatory customs check after immigration was removed for departing passengers;
- Across the wider airport network, passenger improvements include upgraded check-in halls, refurbished washrooms, enhanced flight information display systems, improved seating, family friendly facilities and clearer wayfinding. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Malaysia Airports previously introduced a kerbside Vehicle Access Management System at KLIA and refurbished Terminal two boarding lounges into open-concept spaces.1 It also reported the Aerotrain resumed 24-hour operations after scheduled maintenance works.2 Malaysia Airports acting CEO Mohamed bin Rastam Shahrom said Aerotrain and baggage handling system replacements were underway, alongside more biometric self check-in and self bag-drop, while fourteen immigration counters were added to ease congestion.3