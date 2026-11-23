Malaysia Airlines to increase Kuala Lumpur-Delhi frequency from Jan-2027, introduce A330neo
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Background ✨
IndiGo scheduled daily Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flights with A320neo equipment from 20-Dec-2026, further intensifying competition on the city pair alongside existing operators Air India, Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air.1 Air India was scheduled to increase Delhi-Kuala Lumpur from 10 times weekly to twice daily from 25-Oct-2026, while AirAsia X scheduled a suspension of its four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Delhi service from 24-Oct-2026.2 3 Malaysia Airlines continued inducting A330neo capacity, receiving its 11th A330neo in 2026 (its second delivery that year).4