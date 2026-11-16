Malaysia Airlines receives one A330-900
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Background ✨
Malaysia Airlines announced it received its 11th A330neo in Kuala Lumpur, marking its second A330neo delivery in 2026.1 Malaysia Airlines previously said an A330neo delivered on 04-Mar-2026 was its 10th A330neo and it planned to deploy the type on routes including Melbourne, Auckland, Sydney, Tokyo and Bali.2 Malaysia Aviation Group stated its first A330-900 entered service on 19-Dec-2024 and it expected 20 A330-900 deliveries by 2028 under Aug-2022 MoUs with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Avolon.3