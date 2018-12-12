Become a CAPA Member
12-Dec-2018 6:33 AM

Malaysia Airlines rebrands first class as 'Business Suite'

Malaysia Airlines rebranded (11-Dec-2018) its first class cabins on A350-900 and A380 aircraft as 'Business Suite', effective 12-Dec-2018. The cabin will be available on London, Osaka and Tokyo services year round and on Seoul and Sydney services during the winter season. The airline said 'Business Suite' is a response to high business traveller traffic and the product will offer "an enhanced business class service at an attractive price point". The product includes a dedicated check in counter, access to the airline's first class lounge, 50kg baggage allowance and a "fine-dining experience" on board. Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail said: "Our target is to enable the frequent flyer, looking for enhanced comfort, to now be able to enjoy a premium experience at competitive prices. We are confident that our new Business Suite will change the way people travel in business class". Details include:

  • A350:
    • Four seats in a 1-2-1 layout;
    • 83in seat pitch, full flat bed length of 83in and width of 23in;
    • Capacitive seat control offering personalised lounge position, independent adjustable leg rest, massage and lumbar system;
    • 24in high definition touchscreen IFE display;
  • A380:
    • Eight seats in a 1-2-1 layout on the main deck;
    • 89in seat pitch, full flat bed length of 87in and width of 40in;
    • 23in widescreen IFE display;
    • Personal closet for each seat. [more - original PR]

