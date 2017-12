Malaysia Airlines, via its official Facebook account, stated (07-Dec-2017) its new A350-900 aircraft "took off... for the first time today". The aircraft will operate from Kuala Lumpur to Penang from 09-Dec-2017, Bangkok from 09-Dec-2017, Singapore from 15-Dec-2017 and Kota Kinabalu from 27-Dec-2017. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the carrier has another five A350s on order.