Malaysia Airlines: Low cost long haul is being 'hyped-up', is nothing new

Malaysia Airlines group MD & CEO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (12-May-2017) long haul low cost innovation is being "hyped-up" and is nothing new. "Aer Lingus have been successfully doing it quietly for a number of years", he said, "and have delivered a proven return on investor capital". The success of the Irish flag carrier in the Transatlantic market is a clear sign, according to the executive, that "you need big seats up front" to make money from the sector.