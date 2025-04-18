Malaysia Airlines Group reports third consecutive year of operating profit in 2024

Malaysia Airlines Group reported (17-Apr-2025) its third consecutive year of positive operating profit at MYR113million (USD25.6 million) for 2024, and net profit after interest and tax of MYR54 million (USD12.2 million). The carrier reported EBITDA of MYR788 million (USD178.8 million), despite "operational headwinds", including proactive network cuts in 4Q2024, which reduced capacity by 18% year-on-year. The capacity cuts, driven by supply chain disruptions which extended maintenance times and delays in new aircraft delivery, were implemented during a "traditionally strong quarter", impacting the group's full year revenue, which stood at MYR13,679 million (USD3.1 billion), a "marginal" 1% decrease on the back of a 6% increase in available seat kilometres. Passenger traffic remained "robust" in the premium segment, with stronger passenger load factors for both passenger and cargo segments. The group also expanded its international network through new routes and partnerships. [more - original PR]