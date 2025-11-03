3-Nov-2025 10:48 AM
Malaysia Airlines Enrich to roll out refreshed programme structure from Jan-2026
Malaysia Airlines announced (30-Oct-2025) its travel and lifestyle loyalty programme will roll out a refreshed programme structure from 01-Jan-2026. The update introduces changes to how members earn Enrich Points and Elite Points, as well as revised requirements for Elite Status. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Malaysia Airlines previously added features such as Tier Carry Forward and Mid-Tier Booster to Enrich1, and partnered with Trip.com to make its MHupgrade programme available beyond its own website2. Enrich also more than doubled its revenue in 2022, driven by higher flight redemptions as network operations resumed3.