Malawi Airlines to commence Lilongwe-Johannesburg and Lilongwe-Entebbe services in Dec-2025

Malawi Airlines, via its official LinkedIn and Facebook accounts, announced (05/06-Nov-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Lilongwe-Johannesburg service on 06-Dec-2025. The nonstop service will complement the airline's existing seven times weekly Lilongwe-Blantyre-Johannesburg service. Malawi Airlines also plans to commence four times weekly Lilongwe-Entebbe service on 15-Dec-2025. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.