Malawi Airlines to commence Lilongwe-Johannesburg and Lilongwe-Entebbe services in Dec-2025
Malawi Airlines, via its official LinkedIn and Facebook accounts, announced (05/06-Nov-2025) plans to commence three times weekly Lilongwe-Johannesburg service on 06-Dec-2025. The nonstop service will complement the airline's existing seven times weekly Lilongwe-Blantyre-Johannesburg service. Malawi Airlines also plans to commence four times weekly Lilongwe-Entebbe service on 15-Dec-2025. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Malawi Airlines had previously increased Lilongwe-Blantyre frequency from five times weekly to daily, while Ethiopian Airlines operated the route 14 times weekly as of the latest update1. The carrier also expressed intentions to launch services to Uganda and Kigali, with no nonstop competition on these routes at that time2.