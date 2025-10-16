16-Oct-2025 3:48 PM
Magnifica Air to lease six aircraft from Air Lease
Air Lease announced (14-Oct-2025) long term lease agreements with Magnifica Air for four new A220-300s and two new A321-200neos. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the start-up airline in 2027. The aircraft will be configured in "private class", positioned between first class and private charter travel. Magnifica Air CEO Wade Black said the airline aims to gain its US FAA Part 121 operating certificate by the end of 2026 and be fully operational in 3Q2027. Planned destinations include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Palm Beach. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]