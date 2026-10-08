MagLev Aero to evaluate integrating HyperDrive with DBT Aero aircraft
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Background ✨
DBT Aero previously received a special airworthiness certificate from the US FAA authorising flight testing, and it planned to accelerate its programme while developing its Synergy Double Box Tail proof-of-concept towards commercial aircraft for business, passenger and cargo operations by 2027, targeting net zero emissions and range of more than 1000 miles1. MagLev Aero earlier introduced its MagLev HyperDrive magnetic-bearing, rim-driven rotor propulsion platform, positioning it as a low-noise, efficient alternative for multiple aircraft sizes and use cases2. MagLev Aero also selected GE Additive’s AddWorks consultancy team to support additive technologies and materials development for HyperDrive3.