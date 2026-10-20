MAG implementing 'disciplined' capacity management to mitigate fuel prices: CEO

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) president and CEO Nasaruddin A Bakar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01/02-Oct-2026) rising fuel prices have increased the group's total operating costs by more than 50%, noting: "As an airline, our total operating cost on fuel before the fuel crisis was about 40%. Because the fuel price has increased more than 90%, it has impacted our total operating costs by an additional 12% to 15%". Mr Nasaruddin added: "We believe the capacity management has to be very disciplined so that we're able to mitigate the impact of the fuel price". [more - CAPA TV]