MAG CEO: COMAC a 'credible fleet option but it needs a bit more maturity'
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Background ✨
Malaysia Aviation Group MD Izham Ismail said it continued to evaluate COMAC aircraft, describing it as a “very strong proposition” and stating “COMAC is in play” as the group remained agnostic to aircraft type.1 TransNusa Air Services vice chairman Leo Budiman said it expected two additional C909 deliveries in 2026 and considered a potential order of “more than a dozen” C919s, subject to Indonesian Directorate General of Civil Aviation certification.2 FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger said COMAC “significantly increased demand” for C919 work packages for 2026, but supply chain system availability limited completions and deliveries.3