Madagascar Airlines to 'return to financial balance' in 2025

Madagascar Airlines pursued a comprehensive restructuring, including lease extensions for two ATR 72s to support ongoing operations until at least 2028 and 20291. It previously added an ATR 72-500 to its fleet as part of its 'Phoenix 2030' renewal plan, with further fleet developments anticipated in early 20252. CEO Thierry de Bailleul reiterated the ambition to break even by end-2025, contingent on addressing high fuel costs3.