Madagascar Airlines CEO resigns

Madagascar Airlines announced (15-Oct-2025) CEO Thierry de Bailleul decided to "step back from his duties", effective immediately, "following internal communications that have created a climate of tension within the company". Mr de Bailleul proposed that the executive committee ensure operational continuity to maintain normal operations and uphold commitments to the company's partners. The airline stated that Mr de Bailleul "expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of prolonged managerial instability on cash flow, investor confidence and the long term sustainability of the airline". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]