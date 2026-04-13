Madagascar Airlines and Ewa Air enter codeshare agreement
Madagascar Airlines and Ewa Air announced (09-Apr-2026) a codeshare agreement designed to improve connectivity between Madagascar, Mayotte and Comoros. Madagascar Airlines will market Ewa Air services under the MD flight code. The agreement includes services from Antananarivo, Antsiranana, Mahajanga and Nosy Be to Mayotte, and connections via Mayotte to Moroni. Ewa Air, via its official Facebook account, stated it now operates Mayotte-Antananarivo service on a year round basis, effective 03-Apr-2026, supported by the codeshare agreement. [more - original PR - French]
Background ✨
Ewa Air, via its official Facebook account, commenced twice weekly Mayotte-Antananarivo services with ATR 72-600 equipment on 13-Dec-2025, and OAG data indicated it was the sole scheduled operator on the route at the time.1 Madagascar Airlines previously broadened its codeshare activity, including an expanded arrangement with Corsair covering twice weekly Saint Denis-Antananarivo services from 18-Sep-2025.2