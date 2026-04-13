Madagascar Airlines and Ewa Air enter codeshare agreement

Ewa Air, via its official Facebook account, commenced twice weekly Mayotte-Antananarivo services with ATR 72-600 equipment on 13-Dec-2025, and OAG data indicated it was the sole scheduled operator on the route at the time.1 Madagascar Airlines previously broadened its codeshare activity, including an expanded arrangement with Corsair covering twice weekly Saint Denis-Antananarivo services from 18-Sep-2025.2