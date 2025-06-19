19-Jun-2025 3:21 PM
Macquarie Asset Management secures stakes in Bristol, Birmingham and London City airports
Macquarie Asset Management announced (18-Jun-2025) it has agreed to acquire ownership stakes in the following airports from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan via the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7:
- Bristol Airport: 55%;
- Birmingham Airport: 26.5%;
- London City Airport: 25%.
The London City Airport acquisition has reached financial close, with the remaining two acquisitions expected to reach financial close by 4Q2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan previously owned 100% of Bristol Airport and 48.25% of Birmingham Airport, and had planned to divest minority stakes in these airports while retaining its stake in London City Airport as of 20171. In 2014, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund sold its 50% share in Bristol Airport to Ontario Teachers', making it the sole owner at the time2.