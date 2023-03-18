Lynx Air CEO: Significant demand for warmer destinations in winter
Lynx Air CEO and president Merren McArthur, speaking at CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (17-Mar-2023) that while demand is higher in summer, "there's also a significant demand to fly to warmer destinations in winter". Ms McArthur added "In the winter Canadians want to get out of Canada".
