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    14-May-2026 12:49 PM

    Luxair forecasts 'slightly positive' 2026 operating result

    Luxair announced (12-May-2026) it remains "cautiously optimistic" for 2026 despite a "demanding" outlook and uncertain fuel availability. Luxair stated: "The 2026 budget foresees a slightly positive operating result while already taking into account the additional costs linked to the entry into service of the first four Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and the planned delivery of the first two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft". The carrier also has two 737 MAX 10s on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]

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