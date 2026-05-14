Luxair forecasts 'slightly positive' 2026 operating result

Luxair announced (12-May-2026) it remains "cautiously optimistic" for 2026 despite a "demanding" outlook and uncertain fuel availability. Luxair stated: "The 2026 budget foresees a slightly positive operating result while already taking into account the additional costs linked to the entry into service of the first four Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and the planned delivery of the first two Boeing MAX 8 aircraft". The carrier also has two 737 MAX 10s on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - original PR]