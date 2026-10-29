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    29-Oct-2026 3:08 PM

    Lufthansa Technik VP: Anti-collusion rules limit Lufthansa Technik and TAP cooperation

    Lufthansa Technik VP corporate strategy David Doyle stated (28-Oct-2026) anti-collusion regulations keep cooperation between Lufthansa Technik and TAP Maintenance and Engineering "essentially limited" until Lufthansa secures an outright majority or full ownership of TAP Air Portugal. One potential area of cooperation lies in Porto, where Lufthansa Technik is building a new aircraft components and engine parts repair facility, due to become operational in 2028. Mr Doyle said the two companies are "actually complementary" in their capabilities. [more - Aviation Week]

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