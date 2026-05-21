Lufthansa Technik receives Certain STC Privilege from EASA for A320 cabin conversions

Lufthansa Technik received (20-May-2026) 'Certain Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) Privilege' authorisation from EASA, enabling Lufthansa Technik to approve major changes to aircraft within a defined scope. The scope applies to cabin conversions for the A320ceo Family and allows Lufthansa Technik to approve recurring cabin layout changes, such as seat reconfigurations, relocation of galleys or lavatories and repositioning of class dividers, without individual EASA approval. The privilege applies to recurring engineering solutions for which the Lufthansa Technik design organisation has already obtained STCs and managed similarity of design and repetitiveness of certification within an agreed and monitored framework. Lufthansa Technik VP design organisation Uwe Schueler stated: "The privilege allows us to clearly differentiate between routine projects we can handle independently and those requiring close EASA involvement", adding: "We expect certification cost savings of up to 20 per cent". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]