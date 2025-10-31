Lufthansa Technik implementing 'extensive' measures in response to tariff challenges: CEO
Background ✨
Lufthansa Technik's revenue increased 13.1% year-on-year to EUR4 billion in 1H2025, but CFO Dr Christian Leifeld highlighted that US tariff policy and rising material and supplier costs have created structural burdens, with the company awaiting details of an EU-US agreement while preparing for further challenges1. CEO Soeren Stark previously stated the company was preparing for increased customs duties, but aimed for positive revenue and earnings performance for the year2.