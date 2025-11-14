Lufthansa Technik demonstrates touchscreen tray table

Lufthansa Technik introduced (13-Nov-2025) a demonstrator of the 'nice intellitable' folding tray table with an embedded touchscreen. The demonstrator integrates content such as flight information, moving map, seat adjustment, food and beverage preview and ordering, music and video content players, and digital magazines. Touchscreen functions can be minimised or turned off when the tray table is in use for meals. The surface is resistant to spilled fluids and mechanical forces from silverware or other hard items. [more - original PR]