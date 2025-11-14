Lufthansa Technik demonstrates touchscreen tray table
Lufthansa Technik introduced (13-Nov-2025) a demonstrator of the 'nice intellitable' folding tray table with an embedded touchscreen. The demonstrator integrates content such as flight information, moving map, seat adjustment, food and beverage preview and ordering, music and video content players, and digital magazines. Touchscreen functions can be minimised or turned off when the tray table is in use for meals. The surface is resistant to spilled fluids and mechanical forces from silverware or other hard items. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SmartTray launched tray tables with integrated QR code advertising and PED holder solutions, aiming to turn tray tables into revenue-generating assets by supporting device use and advertising display1. Other airlines and suppliers, such as Interjet and Astronics, have also adopted SmartTray’s tech-friendly tray tables that facilitate hands-free use of personal electronic devices2 3.