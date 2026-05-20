Lufthansa Technik and Airbus collaborate on AeroSHARK for A330ceo wings and stabilisers
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Background ✨
Lufthansa Technik commenced supplemental type certification of AeroSHARK riblet film technology for A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft, with completion expected in 2026, and it already held certifications for Boeing 777-200ER/300ER/777F retrofits1. Austrian Airlines’ year-long operational study of AeroSHARK on long haul services indicated 0.7% drag reduction and 930 tonnes of fuel savings, after it completed installations on four 777-200ERs by end-Mar-20252.