Lufthansa Technik AeroSHARK awarded CAPA Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) Lufthansa Technik's AeroSHARK technology was awarded the Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. AeroSHARK is an aircraft coating jointly developed by Lufthansa Technik and BASF that imitates shark skin to reduce friction, drag and fuel consumption. Application of the coating on two different Boeing 777 variants showed fuel savings of around 1%. According to estimates by Lufthansa Technik, this offers fuel savings of several hundred tonnes per aircraft p/a. The coating is expected to last for more than four years before requiring replacing. Modifications will initially cover more than 20 aircraft across the Lufthansa Cargo and SWISS fleets, promising savings of more than 8000 tonnes of fuel p/a and more than 25,000 tonnes of CO2 p/a. [more - CAPA PR]