Lufthansa retires final A340-600

Lufthansa retired (19-Oct-2026) the last A340-600 aircraft in its fleet after 23 years of operation. The airline will also retire its A340-300, A330-200 and Boeing 747-400 aircraft by 2027, replacing them with A350-1000 and 777-9 aircraft. Lufthansa also expects delivery of 11 787-9s by 2027, with 70% of its long haul fleet to consist of new generation aircraft by 2028. [more - original PR]