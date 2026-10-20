Lufthansa retires final A340-600
Lufthansa retired (19-Oct-2026) the last A340-600 aircraft in its fleet after 23 years of operation. The airline will also retire its A340-300, A330-200 and Boeing 747-400 aircraft by 2027, replacing them with A350-1000 and 777-9 aircraft. Lufthansa also expects delivery of 11 787-9s by 2027, with 70% of its long haul fleet to consist of new generation aircraft by 2028. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said the airline prepared a competition for additional A350-1000s or Boeing 777Xs, with the first A350-1000 delivery expected in Oct-2026 and first 777X in 1Q2027, and it planned to backfill an earlier capacity gap by extending some A340-300 operations.1 Lufthansa Group CFO Michael Niggemann said the group planned to phase out around 50 long haul aircraft by 2028, decommissioning its A340-300, A340-600, A330-200 and 747-400 sub-fleets.2