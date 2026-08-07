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    7-Aug-2026 12:02 PM

    Lufthansa plans to reject early-built Boeing 777Xs

    Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr stated (06-Aug-2026) the airline plans to reject early-built Boeing 777Xs, adding: "We are in talks with Boeing [on] which airplanes we will not accept for commercial service and which aircraft can be modernised with a financial contribution of Boeing". Boeing declined to comment specifically on the Lufthansa statement but said: "We have a dedicated team working to bring already built 777-9s into a common configuration and incorporate changes that result from the certification process". Lufthansa has a total of 27 777Xs on firm order and still expects to receive its first aircraft in 1Q2027, with plans to deploy it into scheduled service in 2Q2027. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Lufthansa prepared to launch a competition for additional A350-1000s or 777Xs, alongside firm commitments for 31 A350-900s and 15 A350-1000s, with the first A350-1000 expected in Oct-2026.1 Boeing conducted a 07-May-2026 test flight of the first 777-9 allocated to Lufthansa, fitted with a full interior including its Allegris premium cabin, ahead of further cabin-systems and connectivity testing.2

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