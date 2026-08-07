Lufthansa plans to reject early-built Boeing 777Xs

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr stated (06-Aug-2026) the airline plans to reject early-built Boeing 777Xs, adding: "We are in talks with Boeing [on] which airplanes we will not accept for commercial service and which aircraft can be modernised with a financial contribution of Boeing". Boeing declined to comment specifically on the Lufthansa statement but said: "We have a dedicated team working to bring already built 777-9s into a common configuration and incorporate changes that result from the certification process". Lufthansa has a total of 27 777Xs on firm order and still expects to receive its first aircraft in 1Q2027, with plans to deploy it into scheduled service in 2Q2027. [more - Aviation Week]