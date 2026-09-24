Lufthansa Consulting: Airlines that can 'manage the complexity of the world' will succeed

Lufthansa Consulting managing consultant Florian Erbach, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) Lufthansa Consulting believes "the winning airlines in the future will not be those who have the biggest fleet or the best technology, [or] the boldest initiatives towards the customer". Mr Erbach added: "We believe that the airlines who are able to manage the complexity of the world with all upsides and downsides, that these are the ones who will win and sustain their competitive advantage in the future". [more - CAPA TV]