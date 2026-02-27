Lufthansa CityLine pilots vote to support collective bargaining commission
Background ✨
Vereinigung Cockpit previously said talks on improving Lufthansa CityLine pilots’ collective agreement failed, prompting its collective bargaining commission to seek a membership ballot, with a decision expected later that week.1 Vereinigung Cockpit also reported strike-support ballots among Deutsche Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots amid pension-scheme negotiations, with VC president Andreas Pinheiro criticising proposed models as being at employees’ expense and lacking substantial improvements.2 3