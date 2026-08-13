Lufthansa City Airlines to receive first A220-300 in Nov-2026

Lufthansa City Airlines began operations from Frankfurt with a Manchester service, and planned further Frankfurt routes from Feb-2026, with additional summer 2026 destinations including London Heathrow and Stockholm.1 It expected its Frankfurt-based fleet to reach seven A320neos by Sep-2026, with a second aircraft based there from Mar-2026, alongside significant cockpit and cabin crew recruitment.1 Lufthansa Group previously stated delivery of 40 A220-300s ordered for the carrier would start in 2026.2