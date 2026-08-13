    Loading
    13-Aug-2026 3:11 PM

    Lufthansa City Airlines to receive first A220-300 in Nov-2026

    Lufthansa City Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (12-Aug-2026) the delivery of its first A220-300 (D-ACAA, MSN 55501) is scheduled for Nov-2026. The airline will become the first German carrier to operate an A220-300 in scheduled service.

    Background

    Lufthansa City Airlines began operations from Frankfurt with a Manchester service, and planned further Frankfurt routes from Feb-2026, with additional summer 2026 destinations including London Heathrow and Stockholm.1 It expected its Frankfurt-based fleet to reach seven A320neos by Sep-2026, with a second aircraft based there from Mar-2026, alongside significant cockpit and cabin crew recruitment.1 Lufthansa Group previously stated delivery of 40 A220-300s ordered for the carrier would start in 2026.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More