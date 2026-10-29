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    29-Oct-2026 3:10 PM

    Lufthansa and VC arbitration ends without resolution

    Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) ended (22-Oct-2026) arbitration without results, raising pressure on separate mediation to resolve ongoing disputes. Lufthansa has demanded cuts to labour-related unit costs amid years of losses, with a restructuring programme's targeted EUR1.5 billion in 2026 earnings gains offset by higher jet fuel costs and strike-related expenses. Separately, VC is contesting Lufthansa's decision to shut down Lufthansa CityLine, demanding a social plan allowing pilots to transfer to other affiliates at their previous pay and conditions. [more - Aviation Week]

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