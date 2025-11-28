Lufthansa and DAT to sign codeshare agreement for Paderborn routes
CAPA News Briefs
Background ✨
Lufthansa suspended its Paderborn/Lippstadt-Munich service from summer 2025 due to reduced demand from business travellers and increased air traffic taxes, prompting the establishment of skyhub PAD to maintain regional connectivity, with DAT contracted to operate the replacement route from 01-Sep-2025 using ATR 72-600 aircraft1 2. skyhub PAD quickly established interline agreements with major Lufthansa Group carriers for seamless connections via Munich3.