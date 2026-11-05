LRAA applies for PFC charge financing multiple projects at Louisville International Airport
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Background ✨
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport previously outlined more than USD1 billion of investment under its SDF Next capital improvement programme, with nearly USD350 million completed since 4Q2019 and more than USD260 million scheduled for completion over the following two years, including an expanded security checkpoint and taxiway reconstruction.1 Louisville Regional Airport Authority also broke ground on a USD45 million checkpoint expansion, supported by FAA grants and targeted to be operational by 4Q2026.2