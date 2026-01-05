LOT Polish Airlines receives 737 MAX 8 with new cabin design

LOT Polish Airlines announced (02-Jan-2026) the Boeing 737 MAX 8 delivered to the carrier towards the end of Dec-2025 is the first 737 MAX 8 with a new cabin design. The interior of the new cabin draws inspiration from the Polish landscape, continuing the design style introduced in LOT Polish Airlines business lounges in 2025. The passenger cabin design was developed by the British agency Tangerine. Along with the refreshed 737 MAX 8 cabin the carrier introduced modern seats featuring a headrest adjustable in six directions, a 60W USB-C port, a holder for mobile devices, and ergonomic solutions that ensure comfort on longer flights. The seats were manufactured in Poland by RECARO, one of the world's leading aircraft seat producers. [more - original PR]