LOT Polish Airlines CCO: A220 is the 'right capacity match to our markets'

LOT Polish Airlines chief commercial officer (CCO) Robert Ludera, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We have recognised the economics of the A220, of the engines, of the new technology, of the new generation of regional jets". Mr Ludera said the A220 "brings this new economics to completely new levels that were not achievable with older generations". He added: "Economics is the key aspect for all the airlines, especially in such a competitive environment like our country, our region", noting: "The A220 is also a right capacity match to our markets, not only for our current network but our future profile".