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    3-Jun-2026 4:47 PM

    Long Thanh International Airport construction reaches 76% completion

    Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Jun-2026) the following progress on the construction of Long Thanh International Airport:

    • Project entered the final sprint with nearly 76% completion. The project has achieved construction value of VND65.602 trillion (USD2.49 billion) out of a total contracted value of VND86.357 trillion (USD3.28 billion);
    • Runway 1 completed and commissioned for technical operations;
    • Airfield infrastructure package 4.6 reached 94.46% completion;
    • Passenger terminal apron package 4.7 achieved 88.36% completion;
    • Aircraft fuel supply system package 4.9 reached 92.64% completion;
    • External road connection packages 1 and 2 achieved 89.55% completion;
    • Passenger terminal reached 64.16% completion. All major structural works are complete and construction activities are now focused on architectural finishing, equipment installation and system integration;
    • ACV launched a 180 day acceleration campaign to complete the project and bring the airport into operation in 2026.

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