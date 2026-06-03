3-Jun-2026 4:47 PM
Long Thanh International Airport construction reaches 76% completion
Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Jun-2026) the following progress on the construction of Long Thanh International Airport:
- Project entered the final sprint with nearly 76% completion. The project has achieved construction value of VND65.602 trillion (USD2.49 billion) out of a total contracted value of VND86.357 trillion (USD3.28 billion);
- Runway 1 completed and commissioned for technical operations;
- Airfield infrastructure package 4.6 reached 94.46% completion;
- Passenger terminal apron package 4.7 achieved 88.36% completion;
- Aircraft fuel supply system package 4.9 reached 92.64% completion;
- External road connection packages 1 and 2 achieved 89.55% completion;
- Passenger terminal reached 64.16% completion. All major structural works are complete and construction activities are now focused on architectural finishing, equipment installation and system integration;
- ACV launched a 180 day acceleration campaign to complete the project and bring the airport into operation in 2026.