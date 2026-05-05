Long Lake to acquire American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) entered (04-May-2026) a definitive agreement to be acquired by Long Lake Management in an all cash transaction valued at approximately USD6.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2H2026, following which Amex GBT's common stock will no longer be publicly listed and Amex GBT will become a privately held company. Amex GBT's American Express brand licensing agreement will remain in place. [more - original PR]