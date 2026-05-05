Long Lake to acquire American Express Global Business Travel
American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) entered (04-May-2026) a definitive agreement to be acquired by Long Lake Management in an all cash transaction valued at approximately USD6.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2H2026, following which Amex GBT's common stock will no longer be publicly listed and Amex GBT will become a privately held company. Amex GBT's American Express brand licensing agreement will remain in place. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Amex GBT’s most recent results showed 2025 revenue of USD2718 million (+12%) and net profit of USD111 million, with cash of USD434 million and liabilities of USD3304 million at 31-Dec-2025.1 It closed the USD540 million acquisition of CWT on 02-Sep-2025, citing USD155 million of identified synergies, and also entered an alliance with SAP Concur to co-develop a travel-and-expense solution and integrate Concur Expense with Egencia.2 3